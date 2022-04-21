ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

By Chris Reed
Cars 108
Cars 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Recall Is Small But Serious

When it comes to recalls, the Ford Motor Company hasn't had the best luck. Just recently, the Blue Oval has had to recall around 281,000 F-150, Navigator, and Expedition models, due to a brake master cylinder that may leak "from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster." With reduced brake function in the front wheels, the risk of a crash is, obviously, far higher.
CARS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 250#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Vehicles#Ford Expeditions#Lincoln
Motor1.com

Ford, Chevy, Ram Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks Battle In Quarter-Mile Race

The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 are massive sales leaders for their respective brands. However, the three automakers also offer heavy-duty pickups that pack diesel engines pumped full of torque. A new The Fast Lane Truck YouTube video puts all of that twist on the line by pitting three against one another to see which is the quickest in the quarter-mile contest.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Mustang Bargain: Brand New, 750 Horsepower, Full Warranty, and $45,495

A high-performance Ford Mustang is high on the list of car desires for many people. However, the upper levels of the Mustang can get quite expensive. For example, the 2022 Mustang GT500 starts at a whopping $77,155. That’s quite a far cry from the starting price of the basic Mustang GT Fastback. However, a Ford dealer in Ohio wants you to have your cake and eat it too. They want you to have a 700 horsepower V8 Mustang for less than $46,000.
OHIO STATE
CNET

Ford Is Recalling 652,996 Trucks and SUVs Over Broken Wiper Arms

Ford is recalling 652,996 trucks and SUVs over concerns that their windshield wiper arms could break. This recall affects 2020 and 2021 F-150s and Expeditions, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, F-550s and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigators. This recall involves the simple fix of replacing the faulty wiper arms with new...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Gained Tremendous Diesel Power

The secret is finally out. The new Ford Ranger is gaining tons of diesel power. Figures about how much power the 2023 Ford Ranger will have has been kept under wraps until now, and we’re excited about extra turbo-diesel muscle. Does the 2023 Ford Ranger have a diesel engine?
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why The 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance Is Not An ST

When the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition was revealed last September, FoMoCo also rolled out two special variants of the full-size SUV – the off-road-focused Timberline, and the on-road-performance-focused Stealth Performance Package. Both of those models aren’t just appearance packages or models equipped with suspension upgrades, either – both offer more in the way of actual performance courtesy of Ford’s high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which produces 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. That made many wonder why The Blue Oval didn’t call the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance an ST, though it seems the automaker had at least one good reason for that.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Here’s How Much the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Will Cost

2023 Toyota bZ4X pricing announced, with the front-wheel-drive model starting at $43,215 prior to any state or federal incentives. The bZ4X will be offered in two trim levels, XLE and Limited, each with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. The RAV4-sized electric crossover will compete with a growing cast...
BUYING CARS
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy