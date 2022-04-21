Judge OKs lawsuit that could disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene and pundits say she melts down

“I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with,” said Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in an interview this week after a judge rejected her attempt to prevent a lawsuit that may disqualify her from running for reelection.

“This is how far it’s going,” she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson . “These progressives, these leftists…they’d rather have the judge or bureaucrats making decisions instead of voters.”

“In accordance with Georgia law, the voters are asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to rule on whether Greene’s actions disqualify her candidacy,” through the suit, according to MSNBC .

A Texas-based group called Free Speech for the People first filed a suit against Greene on behalf of Georgia voters for her remarks regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which was fueled by unfounded claims of election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. The suit alleges that Greene seemingly encouraged political violence and violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in an insurrection.

In response, Greene requested a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to block the suit. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg denied the request Monday and Greene appealed that decision Tuesday.

Although Greene has said she has “never encouraged political violence and never will,” and her team has denied that she participated in the planning the Capitol riot, according to MSNBC, she has publicly supported the election fraud claims.

“You can’t allow it to just transfer power peacefully like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election,” Greene said in a video referenced in the lawsuit. She has also accused other lawmakers of “stoking insurrection,” on social media.

Rioters who participated in the Jan 6. Event attempted to prevent the certification of votes for current President Joe Biden, who won both the popular and electoral college vote in the 2020 presidential election.

A similar suit was filed against Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina earlier this year. That suit was shut down by a federal judge.