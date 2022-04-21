Post Podcast: Weekly update from the North Platte Plainsmen baseball team

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The strong Thursday winds were apparently in Adams Central’s favor, as they dominated North Platte St. Pat’s/Maxwell in a baseball doubleheader. In game one, the Patriots were already up 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning when Hyatt Collins ripped a double into the right-center gap. Nick Conant came in to score on the play to make it 2-0 AC. Moments later, Sam Dierks grounded a ball back up the middle. Instead of it being a double-play ball, it got booted into the outfield allowing Kaleb Wahlmeier to score to make it 3-0.

