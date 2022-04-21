ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DNR asking public to report fish die-offs

As the weather warms up the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking people across the state to keep an eye on your local lakes and rivers. They want reports on any fish die-offs, which happen occasionally in the spring for a variety of reasons. “People can help...

KARE 11

DNR urges 'safety mindset' during early season boating

ST PAUL, Minn. — Although it's spring by calendar standards, parts of Minnesota's landscape are hanging on desperately to the remnants of winter. With temps remaining cooler than normal, many lakes in the northern part of the state remain iced in. The moment ice does go out, boats, canoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Freshwater Society Adopts a River, Shoreline Cleanup Program

MINNEAPOLIS — Freshwater Society is a nonprofit that educates people to value and protect water resources through various initiatives such as The Adopt A River program. For the past 30 years, over 6,500,000 pounds of trash have been cleaned up with the help of more than 90,000 Adopt a River volunteers — that's 11,000 miles of shoreline picked up! Whether you choose to clean once or several times, your efforts go a long way.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Resorts Concerned About Lingering Ice Ahead Of Fishing Opener

Originally published April 22, 2022 SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Ice is out on a number of Twin Cities lakes, but that’s not the case the further north you go. Some lakes in northern Minnesota still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and a lack of sun. At Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, the countdown is on to the fishing opener. But ice up north makes them wonder if some anglers will still be ice fishing. “Makes it really tough for bait because a lot of the bait comes from northern Minnesota. Without ice...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Semi Overturns, Scatters Large Boulders On I-94 In NW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling large boulders overturned on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Hansel Lake Rest Area in Ottertail County. Grawbow says the overturned semi scattered large boulders on the road, and motorists may see some temporary lane closures. There were no injuries.
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Residents, Stow Your Mower During ‘No Mow May’

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

MN COVID-19 numbers on slight uptick, according to wastewater detection

MINNEAPOLIS — It was back in May 2020 when researchers at the University of Minnesota learned they could detect COVID-19 in wastewater. "We could predict what was going to happen clinically a couple of weeks out by measuring the change in the amount of virus that’s in the wastewater," said Dr. Tim Schacker, vice dean of research at University of Minnesota Medical School.
MINNESOTA STATE
Niles Daily Star

Niles, DNR reach agreement on Dowagiac River public access site

NILES – The City of Niles and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are joining forces to help provide local fishermen with a quality experience along the Dowagiac River. During its Feb. 28 meeting, the Niles City Council unanimously moved to enter into a 20-year lease agreement with the...
NILES, MI
fox40jackson.com

Fishing vessel sinks 35 miles off Oregon coast; 1 reported dead, 1 missing

One person has reportedly died and another is missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Oregon. The United States Coast Guard says that it responded to a distress signal early Saturday morning from a fishing vessel about 35 miles off the coast of Florence, Oregon and found a debris field along with a life raft and a dead woman, according to KPTV.
FLORENCE, OR
Mesabi Tribune

Northern Minnesota's heritage comes back to life

As a youth, the history and unforgettable experience of touring into the depths of the 2,341 foot-deep Soudan Underground Mine stuck with Sarah Carling. “In fifth grade, I did report on the Soudan Underground Mine,” Carling, who grew up in Oak Grove, Minn., but spent summers at the family cabin in northern Minnesota said. “I have since gone back there several times with friends. It's amazing.” Northern Minnesota's mining, communities,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Community Policy