Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tampa Bay series

By Khari Thompson
 2 days ago

Cora, who is vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Red Sox’ COVID-19 outbreak will sideline yet another important piece of the team for the immediate future: manager Alex Cora.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Cora had tested positive for COVID before Boston’s home game against Toronto. Cora, whom the Sox said is fully vaccinated and boosted against the disease, is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for its upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bench coach Will Venable will manage the team in Cora’s stead.

The Red Sox manager joins catchers Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vázquez, infielder Jonathan Araúz (all of whom are reportedly vaccinated) and two staffers as team personnel who have tested positive for COVID in the past week.

Vázquez has already been reinstated from the COVID injury list.

