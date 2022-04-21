Victim rushed to hospital after Shawnee house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
Several people are in the hospital after a house fire on Thursday near Robinson Ave and Grand Blvd. Donnie Tice lives in the home and said he was gone for less than an hour. When he returned, he found a street flooded with emergency crews and EMSA rushing several of his family members to the hospital.
Sergeant Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg provided an update Tuesday on the young boy's body that was discovered in a rural area of Washington County on Saturday evening, revealing the results of the autopsy, along with a disturbing new detail in the case. Child's Body Was...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Days after a young boy was found dead in southern Indiana, police had few answers to offer. Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said a national hotline has been created to generate tips in the case. The number is 1-888-437-6432. A mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the boy’s body around […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
AMELIA, Ohio — Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Clermont County sheriff's deputies showed up at Christina Drake's home in Amelia and placed the 39-year-old nursing home worker under arrest. The arrest came after a state investigator said Drake and 43-year-old Jennie Elliott of Peebles failed to treat a resident of...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
