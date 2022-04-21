DETOUR AHEAD: Updates on paving and other construction in downtown Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Construction work is in full swing downtown as Buffalo Public Works Commissioner, Michael Finn, breaks down the ongoing and completed projects in the construction season.

The base layer of paving on Franklin was finished Wednesday, "We've been seeing a lot of questions come back on Franklin Street," said Commissioner Finn. "We just completed a base layer of paving yesterday. We started that work a few weeks ago. The never-ending winter delayed us a bit but we got that second layer of asphalt down. That's part of the larger entertainment district corridor project that started with Chippewa last year."

"The crews are now moving on to Court Street with major reconstruction of the curbs and sidewalks," said Commissioner Finn.

The work is also set to continue on the East Side, "We're doing work on East Delevan between Humboldt and Fillmore," said Finn. "We started that work late last year with the ADA ramps and doing the paving very shortly. That's expected to be completed in the summer."

In addition to that ramp work, the are replacing ramps on Deleware Avenue.

Once that work is complete, they will have paving scheduled for this Summer, as well as Elmwood and Main Street.

"Suffolk Avenue between Langfield and Kensington, that is right in front of the Olmstead High School. We have that scheduled for the summer when school lets out so we're not impacting the students and that's scheduled to be completed during a summer break so it's ready with a nice new paving surface for the kids to come back to in the fall," added Finn.

Dingens Street and Bailey Avenue are also set to be paved starting next week.

Speed humps is an ongoing initiative since last fall, "That is really going to be something that's going on for almost the entirety of the construction season across the city. There's there's a lot of work that we have to do on that," commented Commissioner Finn.

In regards to Allen Street, there is no official end date for construction in sight, but according to the Commissioner it is on track to be completed at the end of the construction season, "So right now they're working on the block between Delaware and Elmwood. The whole thing is scheduled to be complete by the end of this construction season."