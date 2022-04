This looking back features the Urbana Fire Department (UFD) in 1950 (photo#1) and in 1955 (photo#2). These photos were taken before and after the Urbana City Building fire in 1952. The 1950 photo was taken in front of the UFD fire station in the old city building. From left to right are Kenneth Wilson, Fire Chief, Perry Ream, Assistant Fire Chief, Dick Pooler; Pete Hagenbaugh; Dick Colbert; Bill Schetter; Gene Branstiter; Dick Malone; Harvey Niece; and Bob Neer. The 1955 photo was taken in front of the UFD fire station in the new city building. In this photo are Gene Branstiter, Jim King, Perry Ream, Earl “Pinky” Powell and Pete Hagenbaugh.

