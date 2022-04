Will Smith was spotted at an airport in India’s Mumbai city on Saturday, his first public appearance since the Oscars ceremony during which he walked up to presenter Chris Rock and struck him in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Indian photographer Viral Bhayani posted a short video clip of the actor waving and smiling at the paparazzi at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. The actor also took photos with fans at the airport. Bhayani said Smith was staying in the Juhu area of the city.The Hindustan Times reported...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO