We started out chilly this morning in the 40’s and 50’s with clear skies. Winds are out of NW at 5-15 mph with no rain chance in sight. Throughout the day, it will stay breezy with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Highs today top out in the lower 70’s for most with tons of sunshine and no rain expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again.

MOBILE, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO