Soccer

First female referee for Asian CL game, Melbourne City wins

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — The first female referee to officiate an Asian Champions League game saw Melbourne City defeat Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday. Yoshimi Yamashita and assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — all of Japan...

www.wvnews.com

