UND Tennis: Nikita Snezhko named Summit League Newcomer of the Year
By Matt English
740thefan.com
2 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A pair of North Dakota tennis student-athletes were honored by the Summit League on Thursday morning, as announced by the office. Senior transfer Nikita Snezhko earned the Summit League Men’s Tennis Newcomer of the Year award while sophomore Sapir Sela joined Snezhko on the All-Summit League...
ABERDEEN -- A St. Cloud State University pitcher had a perfect outing on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Luke Tupy tossed a perfect game in a 3 - 0 win over Northern State. It was one of the best performances ever by a Husky. He struck out 15 on his way to just the sixth no-hitter and the first perfect game of the head coach Pat Dolan era.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls basketball team climbed to the top of Class ‘AA’ by winning their third state championship in school history. That feat has led to the Knights being named the 2022 KELOLAND Media Group Girls Team of the Year. The...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt boys basketball team completed a perfect 24-0 season with a Class ‘AA’ State Championship. That run led to the Rough Riders being named the 2022 KELOLAND Media Group Boys Team of the Year. Roosevelt started the season 6-3 last year,...
A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
In recent weeks, some college volleyball coaches across the nation have taken to social media, advocating that more matches should be on TV, especially during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. That came after seeing the large viewership numbers for Nebraska’s national championship match against Wisconsin in December, and...
The Iowa women’s tennis team will play its final match of the 2022 regular season Saturday at 11 a.m. The Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. Nebraska is 13-9 overall this season with a 6-4 record...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Michael Boeve left Hastings High two years ago as the seventh-highest rated baseball prospect in Nebraska and the top overall third baseman. He stayed in state and chose to attend the University of Omaha. In his second season with the Mavericks, Boeve has tallied seven home...
• The Nebraska volleyball team plays its only spring match of the season when it heads to Grand Island to face Kansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. • Saturday's match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. A free live stream will be available to watch at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.
OMAHA — The Sioux City Musketeers just keep on winning. The Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers on Friday 4-1 on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the penultimate regular-season game. Ben Steeves once again got the scoring started for Sioux City in the first period. Steeves...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
After a 2-0 start to the year, the Sioux Falls Storm haven't won a game since, coming into Friday night's game against Bay Area having lost 3 straight, but they snapped that skid with a 49-27 victory over the Panthers.
CRETE, NE — Swinging for the fences. The Doane Tigers are closing in a second straight regular season GPAC Championship. "You know, everyone likes to say just go out there and have fun and winning is fun," sophomore outfielder Joe Osborn said. "It's a blast. We've got a great group of guys and a lot of really good team chemistry."
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt Rough Rider baseball team entered Friday with a perfect 10-0 record. They put that undefeated mark on the line against Brookings. Game 1 was tight, as it was knotted up at 3 after 3. Roosevelt would end up pulling out the 5-4 win to improve to 11-0 on […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For a coach charged with the monumental task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades, Lincoln Riley looked quite content after Southern California’s spring game. Running out of the historic Coliseum tunnel in front of a cheering...
GOTHENBURG – Buoyed by John Beier’s 78 and a fourth-place finish, the Sidney Red Raider boys golf team shot their way to a fifth-place tie at the Gothenburg Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. Sidney’s 353 team total tied the Raiders with Broken Bow, one stroke ahead of seventh-place Northwest.
