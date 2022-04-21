ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Two people sent to hospital following Albion house fire

By Adam Luchies
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5yCb_0fGBfKZM00

Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a house in Calhoun County.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, crews were called to the 200 block of West Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m.

Albion Department of Public Safety (via Facebook)
Albion firefighters

When crews arrived, first responders reported the fire was coming from the first-floor windows in the back corner of the house.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says that even though the fire was extinguished quickly, the house sustained fire, water and heavy smoke damage.

The department also says two people had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials don’t believe it to be suspicious at this time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Man hospitalized after a house fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – One man is hospitalized after a house fire in south Wichita Friday. At approximately 6 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire in the 1500 block of East Boston, near Harry and Oliver. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one...
WICHITA, KS
ABC6.com

Two taken to hospital following rollover crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Falmouth on Friday, according to police. Falmouth police and rescue crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Parker Road. Investigators say that a GMC truck ran through a stop sign and...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Calhoun County, MI
City
Albion, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Albion, MI
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#House Fire#Windows#Accident
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
WILX-TV

Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dive team is recovered a body in the water at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing on Saturday. News 10 has confirmed the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Lansing Fire Department and the Lansing Police Department was on the scene. The Capital Area Dive Team searched the water, working with a crew on the bank to retrieve the body.
LANSING, MI
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy