State awards more than $162K for college and career readiness programs

Initiatives around the state to help students of all ages receive more education beyond a high school diploma received a large cash boost.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded 21 organizations , including three in Northwest Indiana, with a spring/summer 2022 School and Community Partnership Grant . The grant is designed to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community partners to implement programs for people to complete education and training beyond high school.

A total of $162,680 in grants were awarded. Region organizations receiving funds include Griffith High School, Indiana University Northwest and the School City of Whiting.

The grant program is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on three main college and career readiness priorities, including:

Completing the 21st Century Scholars’ Scholar Success Program and maintaining academic eligibility with at least a 2.5 grade point average;

Family engagement programming focused on college and career readiness, including enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program and the Workforce Ready Grant; and

Pre-college and postsecondary professional development focused on Indiana’s college achievement gap.

Grant funding is provided through the Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP).

