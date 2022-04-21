Alex Cora not managing after testing positive for COVID-19

The Red Sox hit another early-season bump in the road when it was learned just prior to their series finale against the Blue Jays Thursday that manager Alex Cora had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cora, who is showing mild symptoms according to the team, will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Fla. for the Red Sox' three-game series with the Rays.

The manager is vaccinated and boosted.

Three players - Christian Vazquez, Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Arauz - had recently tested positive for COVID, with Vazquez having already returned to the club.

Bench coach Will Venable will manage the Red Sox in Cora's absence.