ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex Cora not managing after testing positive for COVID-19

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ln0xD_0fGBekQl00

The Red Sox hit another early-season bump in the road when it was learned just prior to their series finale against the Blue Jays Thursday that manager Alex Cora had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cora, who is showing mild symptoms according to the team, will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Fla. for the Red Sox' three-game series with the Rays.

The manager is vaccinated and boosted.

Three players - Christian Vazquez, Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Arauz - had recently tested positive for COVID, with Vazquez having already returned to the club.

Bench coach Will Venable will manage the Red Sox in Cora's absence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
The Spun

Look: Red Sox Fans Furious With Former Announcer News

Before the Boston Red Sox took the field on Wednesday night, they honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy. Remy passed away this year after a lengthy battle with cancer. For some reason, Remy’s longtime broadcast partner, Don Orsillo, was omitted from last night’s tribute. Orsillo currently...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: What Happened With Don Orsillo, Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox honored late broadcaster Jerry Remy last night, but there was one glaring omission from the proceedings: Remy’s longtime partner, Don Orsillo. Orsillo called Red Sox games from 2001-15, with Remy working alongside him for a decade. Then, following the 2015 season, the Red Sox controversially decided to let Orsillo walk, and since then he’s in the booth for the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Will Venable
Person
Kevin Plawecki
NESN

Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock To Make First Career Start Saturday Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox are going to take their top arm in the bullpen and use him as a starter on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who is serving as acting manager since Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19, told reporters prior to Friday night’s series opener that Garrett Whitlock will get the start on the mound in the middle matchup of the three-game set, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.
BOSTON, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rays working on no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a combined no-hit bid heading into the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. There is no score in the game at Tropicana Field. J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay and pitched two innings....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Rays
Boston

Red Sox give up a run on dropped pop-up, then lose to Blue Jays by a run

"It was just kind of a tough play all around." The Red Sox might be thinking about a pop-up in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday for the rest of the night. On a windy afternoon at Fenway, relief pitcher Ryan Brasier coaxed a pop-up from Matt Chapman that floated high in the air and looked like an easy out. But as Christian Vázquez circled under it, the wind took the ball and turned what should have been a routine play into an odd moment. With Vázquez pulled away from the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sprinted home.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Off To Hot Start, Flashes Rare Power-Speed Combo

Boston Red Sox chief of baseball Chaim Bloom might have found his next hidden gem. Red Sox shortstop prospect David Hamilton has been on fire to start the 2022 season in Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that featured Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NESN

AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season

The Boston Red Sox will not see the Balimore Orioles’ most established pitcher in 2022. John Means has confirmed that he will be needing season-ending Tommy John surgery after reports that this unfortunate outcome was in play. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means tweeted. “After...
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy