Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County men arrested on gun charges

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men from Dutchess County have been arrested on weapons charges. New York State Police said Christopher Craft Sr., 55, and Jeremy Craft, 32, both of Rhinebeck, were arrested on April 20.

Police said troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 1994 Ford van for several vehicle and traffic law violations on Route 9 in Hyde Park. During the stop, troopers found that both men had a loaded Mossberg 500A 12-gauge shotgun in the van. Police said both men had been convicted of crimes barring them from possessing guns.

Police said there was also an unrestrained child in the front seat. During the arrest, Christopher Craft is accused of not complying with police orders.

Charges

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Christopher Craft was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, which is a misdemeanor. Both were arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and released to reappear on May 9.

Comments / 1

LJ Harrison
1d ago

Law enforcement is making their presence known in Poughkeepsie in a positive way. It is important that officers are willing to listen to everyone in all areas of Poughkeepsie to build conections and get tips from those in the community. keep up the good work, we need you and appreciate you on the North side too.

Reply
2
