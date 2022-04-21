Dutchess County men arrested on gun charges

HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men from Dutchess County have been arrested on weapons charges. New York State Police said Christopher Craft Sr., 55, and Jeremy Craft, 32, both of Rhinebeck, were arrested on April 20.

Police said troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 1994 Ford van for several vehicle and traffic law violations on Route 9 in Hyde Park. During the stop, troopers found that both men had a loaded Mossberg 500A 12-gauge shotgun in the van. Police said both men had been convicted of crimes barring them from possessing guns.

Police said there was also an unrestrained child in the front seat. During the arrest, Christopher Craft is accused of not complying with police orders.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Christopher Craft was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, which is a misdemeanor. Both were arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and released to reappear on May 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.