ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Rodeo's Royal Family leads Argos into Big Sky Region weekend event

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AFcE_0fGBehma00

Ryan and Darcy Mapston are humbled to be called the Royal Family of Rodeo.

Ryan, a 10-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in saddle bronc riding, and veteran barrel racer Darcy, took over the reins of the University of Providence rodeo team when former head coach Sylvan LaCross took a similar post at Miles Community College in Miles City and gathered some great talent for this year's Argos, who will host the 2022 NIRA Big Sky Region College Rodeo this Friday and Saturday at the King's Arena.

It will mark the first Big Sky Region Rodeo for the Mapstons, and the anticipation is just bubbling as contestants from all eight Big Sky Region schools - Providence, Dawson CC, Miles CC, Montana State, Montana, MSU-Northern, UM-Western and Northwest (Wyo.) CC - will be showcased.

"We're very excited," Darcy Mapston said about the coming event. "We want everyone to come and have fun and see the great competitors that Montana colleges have."

Darcy said having the Royal Family of Rodeo title is "very humbling. We love rodeo and have spent our lives pursuing it ... we are blessed." Darby is still a competitive barrel racer, while Ryan has been retired from the arena for several years.

The defending CNFR women's champion, Montana State, will return national champion barrel racer and women's Rookie of the Year Tayla Moeykins of Three Forks, Co-All-Around Cowgirl and Choteau native Paige Rasmussen, along with Paige's sister Shelby Rasmussen and former Choteau standout Molly Salmond, now a graduate student.

The Providence team consists of four members, three of them female. Skylar Connelly, the lone freshman, will be in barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, while sophomore Hailey Christian and Kimberly Leir are barrel racers.

The lone male on the team, sophomore Colton Siphakis, will be in the saddle bronc and bull riding events.

"They are really neat kids," Darcy said. "They're very smart and hard working." Siphakis and Connelly are also wrestlers.

Darcy noted that extra bleachers are being put into the arena for spectators. The King's Arena is located one mile east of Great Falls, just south of U.S. 89. Performances begin each night at 6, with slack set for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Snowboarder killed in fall at Montana's Big Sky resort

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a fall while snowboarding at Montana's Big Sky Resort. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said Friday that Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell on Wednesday while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield.
BIG SKY, MT
KULR8

Damon Gros Ventre signs with Dawson CC Basketball

GLENDIVE- Two-time state champion Damon Gros Ventre will be joining the Dawson Community College Buccaneers next year. Bucs Coach Joe Peterson commented on the signing in a Dawson CC release, “His character and work ethic will be a great fit for our culture and with the other guys coming in next year. I have a lot of respect for Coach Stewart and the Lodge Grass program. It is much more than just basketball for them. He has prepared his players well to be successful in college and in life.”
LODGE GRASS, MT
kmvt

Area golf pro headed to Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current Blue Lakes Country Club Head Golf Professional and former Twin Falls Golf Club Head Professional Mike Hamblin is now a member of the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame. Hamblin is part of a two-person class that will be inducted on May...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Choteau, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Darby, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
KULR8

Montana State ranks high among teams in latest USTFCCCA ratings

NEW ORLEANS — The Montana State track and field teams rank high in a variety of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association's rankings following a strong weekend of action in California and entering a week off from competition. The USTFCCCA rankings are based off a...
BOZEMAN, MT
kmvt

CSI swept by Salt Lake Friday

College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. College of Southern Idaho softball player Sophia Stoddard will get to live her dream of playing Division I softball next year.
JEROME, ID
KULR8

Montana softball drops first 2 of series at Sacramento State

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team opened its three-game series at Sacramento State with a pair of losses on Friday afternoon at Shea Stadium. The Hornets (24-20, 8-3 BSC) cruised in the opener, winning 9-1 in six innings. In Game 2, Sacramento State used a two-run home run in the sixth to win 2-1 and spoil a quality outing by Allie Brock.
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Five things to watch during Montana State's Sonny Holland Classic

Montana State football fans will get one of their first significant looks at the 2022 Bobcats during the Sonny Holland Classic spring game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The spring camp-concluding game comes 105 days after MSU’s loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. This will be the first time MSU has played a spring game in the same year as its final game of the previous season.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
My Country 95.5

Wyoming signs tennis coach to multi-year extension

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics announced a multi-year contract extension with women’s tennis coach Dean Clower. The extension runs through May of 2027. “I can’t thank the administration, the student-athletes and most importantly, the fans, for making Laramie such a great place to live and work,” said Clower. “I truly fell Laramie and the University of Wyoming is a special place for both me and my family. I am beyond blessed. Tom (Burman) and the administration at UW is second-to-none, which is a major factor in the success of our program and is a game-changer for me as a head coach. Now, it’s time to bring some championships back to Laramie."
LARAMIE, WY
96.7 KISS FM

Reward Money! Montana State Coaches Get Raises After Successful Season

It's nice to see people get rewarded for all the hard work and effort they put into the season. Montana State Athletics has had a banner year in many of their sports, from football to basketball and others. The Montana State football team reached their first national championship game since the 1980s, and both the men's and women's basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament. So shouldn't they be rewarded?
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Polson kicker Kaden Nelson signs to play for MSU-Northern

MISSOULA — The Montana State-Northern football team tapped into the western side of the state with a recent signee out of Polson. Polson senior kicker Kaden Nelson signed to start his college days in Havre and the Frontier Conference next season, making things official at a signing event at Polson High School on Monday afternoon.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#University Of Providence#The Royal Family Of Rodeo#National Finals Rodeo#Miles Community College#Cnfr
kmvt

Minico tops Jerome in conference matchup

CSI was swept by Salt Lake on Friday. College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. CSI catcher signs with Idaho State softball. Updated: Apr....
JEROME, ID
kmvt

CSI catcher signs with Idaho State softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho softball player Sophia Stoddard will get to live her dream of playing Division I softball next year. The sophomore catcher signed with Idaho State Thursday afternoon in front of her teammates. This season, the cleanup hitter is third on the team with a .405 batting average and is getting on base at a .528 clip.
SPORTS
My Country 95.5

Pair of Casper College Basketball Players Sign Letter’s of Intent

A couple of Casper College basketball players will further their athletic careers after a year with the T-Bird program. Rashaun Agee will be going to Bowling Green University in Ohio after throwing 20 points per game along with 11 rebounds per contest. He was named a first-team All-Region IX player and named to the Region IX All-Tournament team. Agee spent a year at New Mexico State before attending Casper College. Bowling Green plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 13-18 this past season.
CASPER, WY
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

648
Followers
524
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy