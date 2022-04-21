ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Homes more affordable in US than in many nations

By Elizabeth Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQke1_0fGBeJnG00

( NewsNation ) — Housing prices are hitting records in the U.S, so it might come as a surprise that the average real estate price in this country is still much more affordable for middle-class homebuyers than in many other major nations, according to a Demographia International Housing study.

The study examined middle-income housing affordability in 92 major housing markets in eight nations: Australia, Canada, China, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The most affordable market listed was Pittsburgh, with 2.7 as the “median multiple.” The most affordable market listed was Pittsburgh, with 2.7 as the “median multiple.” A multiple of 3.0 and under is considered affordable, while 5.1 and above is considered “severely unaffordable.”

Justice Dept. appealing court decision ending mask mandate

The “median multiple” is a price-to-income ratio, which is the median house price divided by the gross median household income (pre-tax), according to Demographia International.

Most affordable housing markets:

  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Rochester, N.Y.
  • Edmonton, Canada
  • St. Louis, MO

“These are cities that really have not benefited from the COVID pandemic effect. People didn’t move to these cities when the pandemic hit, but I love the fact that the United States came in as one of the most affordable places that you can buy a home,” Uri Man, executive vice president with Land Tejas, said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“The reason being, most people forget, is we have this great amazing gift in the United States,” Man said. “It’s the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which makes it extremely affordable to buy a home.”

Man said that although Pittsburg is a “great city,” he doesn’t believe that it’s at the top of anyone’s list, regardless of affordability.

Americans skeptical of changes to ease truck-driver shortage

Hong Kong and Sydney ranked among the least affordable, according to Demographia International.

Least affordable housing market:

  • Hong Kong, China
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • San Jose, California
  • Melbourne, Australia

“I don’t think they’ll ever be really affordable. Those places are all constrained, in terms of inventory. It’s very difficult to get a new building approved and built in Vancouver or San Jose,” Man said. “And all of the left-wing tree huggers in San Jose, they don’t want to see any more development, and they’re still upset that their housing prices are going through the roof.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Missing FL child found in Boone, mother faces charges

BOONE, N.C. (WSPA) – A missing child from Florida was found in Boone, North Carolina Wednesday, according to the Asheville Police Department. APD said the child was known to be in the Asheville area. They said followed leads and found the 8-year-old boy was in Boone. Officers worked with Boone Police Department and the U.S. […]
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Market#Canada#Justice Dept#Covid
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy