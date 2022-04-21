ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

[Watch] 2022 Spring Practice Highlights

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgbZK_0fGBeH1o00

The Badgers released a highlight video on Thursday documenting some of the top plays from spring football.

The Wisconsin Badgers have only one practice remaining this spring.

With spring camp coming to a close, the football program released a batch of highlights showing some of the top plays from the 14 spring practices.

All Badgers will be in attendance for practice No. 15 set for Friday, but until then, here are some of the sights and sounds from spring practice via the UW Communications team.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

What James Franklin said following Penn State's spring game

Penn State wrapped up its 15-practice schedule with its annual spring game on Saturday. The format was offense vs. defense, with the defense ending the year with a 17-13 victory. Saturday’s spring game featured a traditional scrimmage, as well as some 7-on-7 work and special teams drills mixed in throughout...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue White Game: Staff predictions for Penn State’s spring game

Penn State will welcome fans to Beaver Stadium for a spring family reunion, as head coach James Franklin likes to call it. This weekend will see spring football practices come to a close with the annual Blue-White Game, Penn State’s spring game extravaganza. This year sees fans back in the stands and the game will utilize a modified scoring system in an offense-vs-defense structure to accommodate roster depth concerns on the offensive line. Our staff has come together to share some of our final thoughts and predictions for what will happen in this weekend’s spring game. Feel free to share your...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
PennLive.com

Penn State gets some answers, some questions remain after Blue-White Game caps spring practice

STATE COLLEGE — It might only be the second-to-last weekend of April, but James Franklin knows Sept. 1 will be here quickly. After Penn State wrapped up spring practice with the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Franklin acknowledged that the season opener at Purdue, a Thursday night kick on the road, looms ahead of the Nittany Lions, and plenty of work remains for a team that went 7-6 in 2021.
PENN, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: 5 biggest storylines heading into Saturday's spring 'game'

No Blue squad. No White squad. No actual game. Yep, we’re talking about practice. In his latest media session, Penn State coach James Franklin said the program just doesn’t have enough healthy, game-ready offensive linemen to field 2 teams. Instead, BTN will get to broadcast a quasi-scrimmage Saturday with the offense on one sideline and the defense on the other. Franklin plans to come up with a scoring system so the live parts of the session can have a competitive flavor. Special teams work and other drills will be interspersed to allow the O-linemen rest periods. Tune in at 2 p.m. for all the, uh, action.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Uw Communications#Site#Savedbythebelz
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football pleased with spring ball, to use lessons in fall prep

Spring ball officially wrapped up on Saturday at Nottingham Field, and it felt good to be back on the turf. The University of Northern Colorado defense defeated the offense, 17-13. The offense received scoring based on standard metrics and the defense received points for stops. Joe Golden, junior defensive lineman,...
GREELEY, CO
WREG

Former Tiger Joey Magnifico carted off during USFL game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WREG) — Former UM tight end Joey Magnifico was carted off of the field Friday night after suffering a lower leg injury in a matchup between the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and the New Jersey Generals. A family member posted on social media that Magnifico suffered a broken tibia and ankle. Magnifico tweeted a […]
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Oklahoman

New running backs, offensive line depth and what to watch for at Oklahoma State football's spring finale

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team will conclude spring practice on Saturday with the annual spring finale, set for 1 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Though the event will be in practice format rather than that of a game, fans will get the chance to watch everything from one-on-one drills to seven-on-seven competition and some 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
STILLWATER, OK
WCIA

Isaiah Williams key to Illini football’s success: “He’s going to have to set the standard for what this place is”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — All eyes will be on Isaiah Williams this fall and second year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema isn’t tampering down expectations for his redshirt sophomore slot receiver. Williams caught six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game Thursday night, making the connection with new Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
220
Followers
87
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy