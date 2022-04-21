[Watch] 2022 Spring Practice Highlights

The Badgers released a highlight video on Thursday documenting some of the top plays from spring football.

The Wisconsin Badgers have only one practice remaining this spring.

With spring camp coming to a close, the football program released a batch of highlights showing some of the top plays from the 14 spring practices.

All Badgers will be in attendance for practice No. 15 set for Friday, but until then, here are some of the sights and sounds from spring practice via the UW Communications team.

