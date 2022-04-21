Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Plays Host to Mississippi State at Swayze Field

The Rebels and Bulldogs renew their rivalry on the diamond this weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Ole Miss, once ranked No. 1 in the country in the 2022 season, and Mississippi State, the reigning national champions, both enter this weekend of SEC play hoping to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Rebels enter the weekend at No. 58 in RPI, and the Bulldogs are at No. 81.

Despite both Ole Miss and Mississippi State entering the season with high expectations, those have yet to be realized. Ole Miss was blown out at home in the midweek against Southeast Missouri State, and both squads sit with losing records in SEC play at the halfway point of the conference schedule.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Bulldogs meet beginning this Thursday.

Team Information

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Chris Lemonis

Series Preview

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Mississippi State (22-16, 6-9 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10 SEC)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: April 21-23

Television/Streaming: SEC Network (Thurs.), SEC Network+ (Fri.), ESPN2 (Sat.)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Thursday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Brandon Smith (MSST) vs. RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS)

Smith: 2-2, 4.14 ERA, 33 K, 4 BB

DeLucia: 2-0, 5.03 ERA, 33 K, 10 BB

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Preston Johnson (MSST) vs. LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS)

Johnson: 3-2, 4.21 ERA, 79 K, 24 BB

Elliott: 1-3, 3.33 ERA, 39 K, 13 BB

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CT: RHP Cade Smith (MSST) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Smith: 4-2, 3.42 ERA, 47 K, 23 BB

Diamond: 3-3, 6.02 ERA, 39 K, 9 BB

Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Wednesday evening.

Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Thursday, navy on Friday and powder blue on Sunday.

