ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

AMC acquires seven theaters in Northeast, continuing expansion

By Mary King – Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug29f_0fGBdsD800

Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is adding 66 screens to its lineup, buying seven theaters in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland.

The theater giant’s acquisition of Bow Tie Cinema includes Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8, Majestic 6 and Landmark 8 in Connecticut. Bow Tie’s Saratoga Springs 11 in upstate New York and Annapolis Mall 11 in Annapolis, Maryland, were also part of the deal.

Four theaters, Marquis 16, Landmark 8, Majestic 6 and Annapolis Mall 11, will open under AMC the weekend of April 21. The rest are scheduled to open by the end of April.

In February, AMC acquired ArcLight theaters in San Diego and Washington, D.C. Last year, AMC acquired four former Pacific and ArcLight theaters .

“Our theater acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a release. “Acquiring these locations is especially notable for our expansion in Connecticut, where we are more than doubling our presence.”

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Washington, KS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Pacific, MO
Annapolis, MD
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Kansas Business
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Annapolis, MD
Entertainment
City
Leawood, KS
City
Annapolis, MD
Leawood, KS
Business
City
Annapolis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Bow Tie Cinema#Marquis 16#Majestic 6 And#Landmark 8#Saratoga Springs 11#Annapolis Mall#Arclight#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy