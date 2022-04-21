2 women steal wedding dress from Simi Valley store: Police

Police are searching for two women who stole a wedding dress from a Simi Valley store earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The women entered Kay’s Bridal on Alpine Street on April 9, posing as owners of a wedding dress that was ready for pick up, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

The pair took the dress, which actually belonged to someone else, and left the store.

They were seen driving away in a blue Tesla Model Y.

Both women were described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. One is believed to be in her mid-20s and the other in her 50s.

Police put out a surveillance photo of the two women at the store in attempt to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Officer Hahesy at 805-583-6950 or email chahesy@simivalley.org.

