Public Health

Emory infectious disease expert on COVID-19 mask ruling: we may see rise in cases

By Jess Mador
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
The country may soon see a rise in COVID-19 infections now that airlines have made masks optional. That’s according to infectious disease expert and Emory...

KEYT

As Covid-19 cases fall and masks come off, flu cases are rising

After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, influenza is increasing in most of the United States. That’s according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent flu report, released Friday, which also notes that the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Shine My Crown

Professor of Law at Stanford Says More Black Women Should Marry White Men

The world is the most racially diverse as it's ever been. However, at least for one U.S. law professor, it's still not diverse enough. In a recent op-ed published in the New York Post, Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote that he believes that Black women would be far more successful in life if they married white men.
SOCIETY
Coronavirus
Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
National Urban League says the state of Black America is grim

The National Urban League released its annual report on the State of Black America on Tuesday, and its findings are grim. This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the American pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made economic and health gains,...
U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime...
