Kentwood Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on April 19, 2022 MICHAEL J. GOLL, age 46, of Kentwood, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing false federal tax returns. GOLL entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter. Judge Vitter scheduled GOLL’s sentencing for July...

