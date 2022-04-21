ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI seeking wanted fugitive, asks for public’s help

By Alex Baker
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI San Francisco Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Cristian Rios Mora, a wanted fugitive who is a member of the Midtown Menlo street gang and associate of the Nuestra Familia (NF) prison gang. Mora is wanted for allegedly conspiring to possess and distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Northern California from September of 2020 to March of 2021.

Mora should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release from the FBI. He is also a flight risk. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Mora in the United States District Court of California, San Francisco on August 25, 2021 after he was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

When that warrant was issued, seventeen other defendants were also indicted for racketeering conspiracy, including acts involving murder, robbery, drug trafficking, and money laundering, and charging five others with drug trafficking-related crimes, said an FBI press release from September of 2021. According to documents unsealed in September of 2021, La Nuestra family — Spanish for “Our Family” — was a prison gang operating in Northern California state prisons. Norteno street gangs operating in numerous cities, counties and jails apparently fall under the gang’s supervision.

A wanted poster for Mora can be viewed here . Anyone with any information concerning Mora is urged to contact the FBI San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400.

