CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that Charlottesville City Council meetings are partially in-person, the call is being made to do the same for more of City Hall. “I would much rather have a policy where the doors are open five days a week to the taxpayers that pay for those services,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “Permits are taking way too long.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO