Florida State

DeSantis to recommend Sen. Manny Diaz as next education commissioner

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8GVI_0fGBbAsw00
Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. debates a measure dubbed by opponents as the "don't say gay" bill on March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee. Diaz is Gov. Ron DeSantis' choice to be the state's next education commissioner. [ WILFREDO LEE | AP ]

A South Florida senator with a long history on conservative education issues is Gov. Ron DeSantis’ choice to become the state’s next education commissioner.

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, has led several education committees in the Florida Senate and Florida House. He has spearheaded legislation on several DeSantis legislative priorities on the topic, including voucher expansions and the “individual freedoms” bill that deals with the teaching of race issues.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature fighting for educational choice and keeping indoctrination out of our schools,” DeSantis said in a released statement. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.

Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced in March that he planned to step down by the end of April. He mentioned Diaz as a possible replacement at the time.

The State Board of Education would have to approve the governor’s recommendation.

• • •

