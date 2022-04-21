ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Fun is rule one at Worcester Bravehearts baseball clinic

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYhOO_0fGBasOB00

WORCESTER - When a baseball game breaks out between all 30 kids at the Worcester Bravehearts week-long April vacation youth clinic at Worcester State University, the traditional nine players-per-team rule goes right out the WSU Wellness Center's doors. It's not just that there could be upwards of 12 potential batters waiting in the wings for their chance for home run glory — there is also a small crowd at each base. And don't get started on the outfield where every square foot is covered by multiple players. Also, a casual observer may notice that the "baseball" is green and has more bounce than usual. That's because it's a tennis ball. The students are still learning the rules of the game, but fun is rule one, and everyone gets to play.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Southwick baseball batters Granby, 9-4

SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional High School baseball team used a six-run, second-inning explosion to blow past visiting Granby 9-4 Wednesday on a cool, blustery afternoon at home. Southwick’s Nos. 2-4 batters – junior Ryder Pieczarka, senior Nick Michael, and senior Leighton Billings - were a combined 7-for-10 offensively....
SOUTHWICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Softball tournament honoring Krystle Campbwell returns to Medford this weekend

MEDFORD, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, this weekend the Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament will take place once again in Medford. The tournament is being played at Columbus Park, with Medford High School vs. Billerica High School and Arlington Catholic vs. Swampscott High School playing on Saturday. The winners of Saturday’s games will face-off for the tournament title on Sunday.
MEDFORD, MA
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Baseball Beat Lewiston 6-1

The Bangor Rams improved to 2-0 on the season after beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 6-1 Friday morning at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Bangor scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th innings. Max Clark went 6 innings for Bangor,...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

Boston College To Play ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park, With Proceeds Going To Peter Frates Foundation

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are hosting the 10th annual ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on Saturday night, with proceeds from the game benefitting the Peter Frates Foundation. The game will take place at Fenway Park, honoring the late Pete Frates, who captained the B.C. baseball team before championing the cause of ALS awareness and research following his diagnosis in 2012. Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34. Frates was the driving force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, which helped raise over $220 million towards research for a cure. The game, which will begin at 6 p.m., is the third ALS Game for B.C. at Fenway Park. The last one was in 2018. Tickets are general admission and cost $10 apiece at redsox.com/alsgame. Fans can watch the game on ACC Network or listen on the radio on WEEI 850 AM.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#The Worcester Bravehearts#The Wsu Wellness Center
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy