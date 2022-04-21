ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump lashes out at Georgia officials over effort to remove Greene from ballot

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj6kX_0fGBabd400
Tweet

Former President Trump lashed out at top Georgia officials amid an effort to challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) candidacy for reeelction, though neither official was involved in a recent federal judge’s ruling on the matter.

“The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

Trump also took the opportunity to amplify his endorsement of Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue (R), who is running against Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial primary.

“Brian Kemp should be voted out of office—vote for David Perdue,” Trump said. “REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams because a large number of Republicans just will not vote for him.”

Earlier this week, Judge Amy Totenberg, an Obama appointee, ruled that a legal challenge against Greene’s candidacy by a group of Georgia voters could move forward. The decision did not involve Kemp.

The complaint, filed on behalf of the voters by Free Speech For People, Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP and civil rights lawyer Bryan Sells, alleges that Greene “voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power,” which would disqualify her from serving in Congress under the 14th Amendment.

According to a section of the 14th Amendment, no lawmaker, among other requirements, “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

However, Greene claimed in a statement in March that she had “never encouraged political violence and never will” and added that the effort came from “the same evil playbook the dishonest Communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family.”

Comments / 26

SMARTALECK
1d ago

The mouth that roared just won't shut up.Keep helping the democrats Trumputin. Just like Vladimir, your days in the spotlight are numbered.🧐😏

Reply(1)
6
Big A
1d ago

Still butthurt that Georgia wouldn't find him "11,780 votes". "You can say you made a mistake."

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State#Democrats
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

544K+
Followers
66K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy