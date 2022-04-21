ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish Passover holiday. The extension is optional for restaurants, so only some are participating:. Brown Dog Cafe. The Capital Grille. DeSha’s American Tavern. Jag’s Steak & Seafood. Kona Grillus for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Cincinnati-Area Concerts You Won't Want to Miss This Summer

It's almost summer, guys! One of the best hallmarks of the season (apart from sipping drinks at your favorite rooftop bar, perhaps) is the long lineup of artists and bands set to grace Cincinnati's music venues. After a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists are once again embarking upon tours that have made their way to Cincinnati. This summer, legendary acts like The Who, Dead & Company and Backstreet Boys are paying a visit to the Queen City. Ahead, we are laying out the best concerts set to take place in venues across Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

We Want to Claim Cincinnati's Pirate Island, and 8 Other Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Cincinnati is due for a relatively quiet week soon, right? Nope, sorry, no serenity here. In recent days, the Queen City has dealt with new COVID-19 norms, discovered an itty-bitty island, watched a rookie throw triple-digit fastballs and got high AF (if you've still got cravings, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week can help). Follow along for the big headlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
TOLEDO, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

What Cincinnati's Oldest Restaurants Looked Like 15 Years Ago

Cincinnati has changed a lot since 2007, especially within the restaurant scene. While trendy new spots deserve recognition, it's incredibly important to pay homage to the restaurants that have stood the test of time in our city. These eateries have existed around the Queen City for decades, but the buildings and their surroundings have been transformed more recently than that. Scroll through to check out what the oldest restaurants in Cincinnati looked like 15 years ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOXBusiness

White Castle celebrates 101st anniversary of the slider

The slider is getting pretty old. White Castle announced a new menu item that's actually based on a very old menu item. In fact, it's based on one of the very first items the restaurant chain offered. The 1921 Slider is inspired by the first hamburger White Castle sold back...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Poetry#Art Academy#The Cincinnati Art Museum#Bol#Art Museum Dr
WLWT 5

Adorable puppy with deformed paw up for adoption in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An adorable puppy who was born with a deformed paw is up for adoption in Cincinnati. Jennings is around 14 to 16 weeks old and she's located at HART Cincinnati. HART officials said they recently took in Jennings and her siblings. She's likely a border collie mix with possibly some lab in her. She will likely grow to be a medium-sized dog when she's older.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Celebrate Record Store Day at Cincinnati’s Top Record Stores, as Chosen by CityBeat Readers

No. 1 - Everybody’s Records. Everybody’s Records is a classic record shop in Pleasant Ridge. June 1, 1978, was the exact date Marilyn Kirby opened the doors at 6106 Montgomery Road as a used records outlet. The store eventually expanded to take over four storefronts on its block and has become an indispensable resource for record-heads in the area, carrying local music (many Cincinnati musicians have also worked the register at Everybody's over the years), the latest releases, rarities, T-shirts, a still-bountiful collection of used and new vinyl and much more. Staff members pride themselves on running a record store for everyone, offering every genre, from rap to indie to country to gospel. Everybody’s Records, 6106 Montgomery Road, Pleasant Ridge, everybodysrecords.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cincinnati CityBeat

More Cincinnati Bengals Players Tapped to Throw First Pitch at Reds/Cardinals Game Friday

If Joe Burrow could do it, why not other Cincinnati Bengals?. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Cincinnati Reds welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Great American Ball Park on April 22. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m., with the Bengals making their tosses shortly before that. An email from the Reds says that Apple, Bell and Hendrickson will make their pitches "simultaneously."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League to host opening day parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds season has already begun, but another opening day celebration is set for April 23. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League is hosting an opening day parade and John Lomax is the grand marshal. Tyler Bradshaw, executive director with the Nuxhall Foundation, talks about the event, the upcoming season and the league's new mascot and book.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy