11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

No. 1 - Everybody’s Records. Everybody’s Records is a classic record shop in Pleasant Ridge. June 1, 1978, was the exact date Marilyn Kirby opened the doors at 6106 Montgomery Road as a used records outlet. The store eventually expanded to take over four storefronts on its block and has become an indispensable resource for record-heads in the area, carrying local music (many Cincinnati musicians have also worked the register at Everybody's over the years), the latest releases, rarities, T-shirts, a still-bountiful collection of used and new vinyl and much more. Staff members pride themselves on running a record store for everyone, offering every genre, from rap to indie to country to gospel. Everybody’s Records, 6106 Montgomery Road, Pleasant Ridge, everybodysrecords.com.
