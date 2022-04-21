ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus refuse operators rescue puppy found under trash in dumpster

By Jarrod Clay
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Division of Refuse operator rescued a puppy last week that was found under trash in a dumpster...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 4

Bob Falfa
2d ago

God who would do such a thing? I rescued a white kitten years ago in a dumpster. I named him Spike. Later that day, the other people came into work and rescued 4 more kittens, those kittens were buried deep, lucky they were found.

Reply
4
Matthew McGrath
2d ago

awesome little doggy. we rescued a kitten that was abandoned under a dumpster we named him Lucky.best cat we ever had. hope the dog enjoys his new forever home.

Reply
3
lol?
2d ago

hope they pay for what they did to that beautiful baby so glad someone save that baby bless them thank you

Reply
4
Related
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Puppies#Wsyx
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
SCDNReports

Unwanted Visitors Refuse to Leave Shawnee Lodge

Speedway apparently isn’t the only business having problems with people who refuse to leave the property. Just before 9 pm, deputies responded to Shawnee Lodge for a report of four people who refused to leave the property. Employees said they kicked four individuals out of the building but they...
SHAWNEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy