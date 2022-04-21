Columbus refuse operators rescue puppy found under trash in dumpster
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Division of Refuse operator rescued a puppy last week that was found under trash in a dumpster...myfox28columbus.com
God who would do such a thing? I rescued a white kitten years ago in a dumpster. I named him Spike. Later that day, the other people came into work and rescued 4 more kittens, those kittens were buried deep, lucky they were found.
awesome little doggy. we rescued a kitten that was abandoned under a dumpster we named him Lucky.best cat we ever had. hope the dog enjoys his new forever home.
hope they pay for what they did to that beautiful baby so glad someone save that baby bless them thank you
