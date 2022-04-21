Second Harvest Food Bank announces new CEO

Finn brings her industry expertise and connections to help deliver a safe and exceptional student experience. CHARLOTTE N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group and Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced today that Kelsey Harmon Finn has joined the company as Vice President of Ambassador Community Relations. Finn brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education and was previously the CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), where she provided leadership, vision, and ongoing strategic planning for NACAS, NACAS Foundation, and four NACAS regions.
