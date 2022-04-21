ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Second Harvest Food Bank announces new CEO

By Jason Rodriguez
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Second Harvest Food Bank announced their new CEO on Wednesday after a nation-wide search. Erica Padilla-Chavez will join the company starting in mid-July and will succeed the current CEO Willy Elliott McCrea after his retirement. “On...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Inflation takes toll on food banks and those who depend on them

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — More people are turning to food banks for assistance as inflation hits a 41-year high. The Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County saw bigger demand during the height of the pandemic. The food said demand has again increased. "We're seeing a 10 to 15 percent...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Watsonville, CA
Business
Watsonville, CA
Society
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
August, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Business
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kicker 102.5

Harvest Regional Food Bank Heads Back to Waldo, AR, Wednesday, April 6

Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to Columbia County, Arkansas with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. “We have several communities in our rural service area that are not fully served by local partner agencies. To be sure that the residents in these areas are served, we are providing direct service where needed.” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.
WALDO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rivas
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Reacts to Gilroy Garlic Festival Cancellation

Bay Area residents are reacting after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced Thursday that it would it cancel the popular annual festival indefinitely. In a statement Thursday, the festival board said because of the lingering uncertainties due to the pandemic and high insurance costs, there won’t be a festival in the “foreseeable future.”
GILROY, CA
Must Read Alaska

Chugach Electric Association hires, then cancels new CEO

Hal Halpern was supposed to start work as the new chief executive officer at Chugach Electric Association this week, as current CEO Lee Thibert is set to retire at the end of the month after six years on the job. But suddenly last week, the Chugach Board of Directors canceled...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Former NACAS CEO Kelsey Harmon Finn Joins Compass Group to Develop Strategic Partnerships within Higher Education

Finn brings her industry expertise and connections to help deliver a safe and exceptional student experience. CHARLOTTE N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group and Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced today that Kelsey Harmon Finn has joined the company as Vice President of Ambassador Community Relations. Finn brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education and was previously the CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), where she provided leadership, vision, and ongoing strategic planning for NACAS, NACAS Foundation, and four NACAS regions.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest Food Bank#Retirement#Uc Berkeley#College Board#Hartnell College#Charity#The Board Of Trustees#Assembly#Watsonville High School#Golden Gate University
pymnts

Payroc Acquires Payments Platform Provider Worldnet

Global payments company Payroc WorldAccess has acquired Worldnet, which provides payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs). Payroc announced the purchase in a news release Friday (April 22), saying that incorporating Worldnet’s technology into its platform gives Payroc a stronger hold in the ISV and embedded payments sector. “Our...
SOFTWARE
KSBW.com

Financial aid for local California college students in exchange for community service

The application period is open for the Fellowship for Californians for All College Corps until May 15. Both interested applicants and organizations can apply at this website. Dr. Erin Pearse, a Mathematics Professor and Grant Writer for the fellowship at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, told KSBY: “The fellowship provides $10,000 to the student in exchange for 450 hours of service work completed at a nonprofit or government agency, focusing their work on climate action or K-12 education or food insecurity.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

3 ways entrepreneurs keep their businesses fresh during changing times

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to touch all corners of the world, businesses have been struggling to stay afloat. Many have been forced to close their doors, and others forced to pivot or even change their business model entirely. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics have documented the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Black Enterprise

Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

Wells Fargo announces the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online portal helping connect small business owners to potential financing options and technical assistance through Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) across the country. The portal was launched in collaboration with the non-profit Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, and was made possible by...
SMALL BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Small businesses push back on plan to redirect COVID relief funds

Around this time in 2020, there was a lot of talk about how to help small businesses. Many were crushed during the pandemic — but some were saved when federal aid started flowing. As conditions ease, not all of that small business aid has been used, with about $5...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy