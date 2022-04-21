ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida passes congressional map over Black lawmaker protest

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTMD8_0fGBZ95C00
Redistricting Congress Florida Rep. Tray McCurdy, D-Orlando, Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville and Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens sit on the Florida Seal in protest as debate stops on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The session was halted on the protest, but resumed later. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) (Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida’s Legislature approved a congressional map Thursday pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the strong objections of Black and Democratic lawmakers who say it will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House and benefit Republicans.

Democratic lawmakers chanted and shouted as the final vote tally was taken in the Florida House during a raucous end to a three-day special session. There was a brief delay in which Black lawmakers staged a sit-in on the chamber floor, prayed and sang “We Shall Overcome.” The measure passed 68-38 along party lines.

The protest began as debate on the bill was wrapping up. Rep. Angie Nixon marched down the center aisle of the chamber, shouting, “When Black votes are under attack, what do we do? Stand up and fight back.”

DeSantis took the unusual step of vetoing the map drawn by the Legislature earlier this year and proposing his own, calling lawmakers back into the special session to approve it. Democrats say the map strongly favors the GOP and dismantles two traditionally Black districts.

“What we see today is an overreach, and it’s something we see as unacceptable,” Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, told reporters after the session adjourned. “Today was one thing we could not just take and stand. … We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Black Floridians currently hold five seats in the state’s 27-member U.S. House delegation, including one Republican from an overwhelmingly white and Republican district.

DeSantis argued that the previous map — which kept the districts of Black representatives largely intact — represented racial "gerrymandering.” He singled out one that spanned northern Florida, saying it violated standards requiring districts to be kept compact.

The governor’s office drew up a map it described as neutral on race and party affiliation, and which it said abided by both the state and federal constitutions. But even supporters have acknowledged that it is likely to draw legal challenges.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine defended the map. As for districts drawn to give Black voters an advantage in choosing a candidate, he said, “When we guaranteed that a group of people gets to select the candidate of their choice, what we’re saying is we’re guaranteeing those who aren’t part of that group get no say. Chew on that one.”

He also dismissed accusations that the governor's involvement in the process was an overreach.

“The second thing that I find a little bit hateful, is the notion that we violate separation of powers, that we’re mindless automatons of the governor,” Fine said. “We’re not mindless automatons. We don’t do this because we’re bullied. We do this because we think it’s right."

The Florida congressional delegation now has 16 Republicans and 11 Democrats, and the state is poised to gain one U.S. House seat based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census. Many political observers have said the DeSantis map could give Republicans a 20-8 advantage, though Florida’s vast number of unaffiliated voters can swing elections. Such an advantage would help DeSantis, should he run for and win the White House in 2024.

Of Florida’s 14.3 million registered voters, about 36% are Republicans and 35% Democrats, while the overwhelming majority of the remainder have no party affiliation.

As Thursday’s debate was nearing an end, Nixon and Democratic Rep. Tray McCurdy opened up their suit jackets to display “Stop The Black Attack” T-shirts and McCurdy shouted the same phrase. They sat on the state seal in front of the House speaker’s rostrum and were soon joined by other supporters, including other Black Democrats.

The protest prompted the Republican-led chamber to call a brief recess during which all GOP lawmakers left the floor and the state Florida Channel temporarily stopped broadcasting.

“This is good trouble! Necessary trouble!” Nixon shouted, echoing a phrase used by the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis.

When Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls resumed the session, Nixon and McCurdy continued to shout and refused to move.

“As is obvious, we have members who've decided to hijack our process today," Sprowls said. "It is my belief and your belief that no member of this chamber has the opportunity to shut down this process. We will be concluding our business today. It is my hope our colleagues would join us and not be disruptive.”

Republican Rep. Spencer Roach said the protest quashed debate on another bill that could strip Walt Disney World of its ability to self-govern. With the protest continuing, the House passed the congressional map bill then quickly passed the Disney bill with no debate.

“I have never heard of anything like this happening in the history of Florida,” Roach said. “It was a disruption and it prevented the people’s voice from being heard.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Roach
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida House#State Of Florida#Gerrymandering#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ap#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy