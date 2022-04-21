ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin’s attorney responds to New Mexico’s citation

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin and his attorney are responding to New Mexico’s citation against the production company behind the movie, Rust , following the deadly shooting on set in 2021. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, not knowing it contained a live round. The bullet also injured the movie’s director Joel Souza.

We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter. We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds. Additionally, the report recognizes that Mr. Baldwin’s authority on the production was limited to approving script changes and creative casting. Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau’s findings of violations, and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues. We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy.

New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ production nearly $137K over Baldwin shooting

The report found that Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety. The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty. This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.

