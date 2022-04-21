ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video appears to show Mike Tyson letting his fists fly, leaving JetBlue passenger bloody: reports

By Brian Linder
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Mike Tyson is not on your list of people to not pick a fight with or upset on this planet, he probably should be. And he probably should be pretty high up that list. Sure, “Iron Mike,” is 55-years-old now, but you only need look around social media just a...

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
Mike Tyson Punches & Bloodies Airplane Passenger: Watch

Mike Tyson is someone who is not to be messed with. The man is a former heavyweight champion who can still pack a mean punch even in his older age. Having said that, some people still have not received the message, and it has caused them some physical harm. Of course, it is never okay to hit someone, however, you should know better than to poke the bear when he has already told you to stop poking him.
Video shows Mike Tyson punching man on plane

Newly released cell phone video shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delivering a flurry of punches to another passenger aboard a plane. The video was shot aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida Wednesday night, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the video. It shows the 55-year-old Tyson turned around in his chair delivering a flurry of blows to a male passenger in a seat behind him. Prior to being attacked, the video appears to show the passenger badgering Tyson. A friend of the victim who recorded it told TMZ Sports that Tyson was initially patient with him, and agreed to take a photo, but grew tired of being hassled. The video showed the victim was facial injuries following the assault. It's unclear if authorities were contacted, or whether any charges will be filed in the case.  Back in 1999, Tyson served 3 1/2 months in jail for assaulting two motorists in Maryland during a road rage incident. 
Mike Tyson punched plane passenger 'after bottle thrown'

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger after the person "threw a water bottle at him," Tyson's spokesperson has said. Video taken on the plane shows Tyson leaning over his seat as he lands repeated punches an unidentified man. A spokesperson for the boxing Hall of Famer...
Video Shows DaBaby Punching His Artist Wisdom Backstage

DaBaby keeps going viral for all the wrong reasons. Newly surfaced video allegedly shows the 30-year-old rapper in a physical altercation with Wisdom—an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The footage was filmed and shared by Instagram user @prince_mazani, who confirmed the incident occurred during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
