Anderson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Kansas Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Storm damage from reported tornado in western Kansas

WALLACE COUNTY—Officials from the National Weather Service were in Sharon Springs Saturday to asses damage from a strong storm and possible tornado that damaged buildings across the county, according to the sheriff's department. The National Weather Service issued severe thunder storm and tornado warnings for many areas of western...
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Logan, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Logan; Perkins; Thomas HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Thomas, Logan, Custer, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 356 PM CDT, ongoing flooding was occurring around the Grand Forks and Thompson areas. Additional thunderstorms are currently tracking north towards the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thompson and Merrifield. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Skunk River including Sigourney...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects agricultural land, some county roads, and farm houses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Community Policy