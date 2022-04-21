Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Skunk River including Sigourney...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects agricultural land, some county roads, and farm houses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

KEOKUK COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO