WATCH: Gabriel, Grayson Murphy on Transferring From North Texas to UCLA Football

The twins broke down what made Westwood an attractive destination and which Bruins played the biggest roles in their recruitment.

UCLA football edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy spoke to reporters after practice Thursday morning. The twin transfers from North Texas broke down their journey to Westwood, the role Cameron Johnson and Ikaika Malloe played in their recruitment, what sets them apart on and off the field and the value in their combined dynamism.



