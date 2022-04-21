ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towanda, PA

5 people injured in explosion at Towanda Global Tungsten & Powders factory

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago

Several people were injured Thursday morning in an explosion at a central Bradford County factory.

The blast took place around 10 a.m. at the Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. production facility on Hawes Street in Towanda.

Units from Guthrie, Greater Valley and Ulster EMS responded to the scene and transported five people to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maF81_0fGBWueR00

The people transported had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, which also responded to the scene.

Following the explosion and response, the company issued a statement, indicating four of the injured were Global Tungsten & Powders employees, and the fifth was a contractor working in the area.

"The company has contacted the employees’ families and the contractor’s employer, and will provide ongoing assistance to them as needed," the statement said. "The specific cause of the incident is under investigation. The area has been secured and there are no additional risks of explosion or similar concerns.”

Outdoors: 'The heart of bear country': 5,000 people swap photos, stories in Steuben County group

For subscribers: Thousands of patients restrained in hospital ERs and wards with limited oversight

Environment: NY to spend $638M on clean water projects, upgrades to aging sewers. Which cities will get funding

All employees have been released from the hospital, according to a company spokesman.

The company has its own in-house fire department and no local fire companies were requested to respond to the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Global Tungsten & Powders, headquartered in Towanda, is a worldwide manufacturer of refractory metal materials, including tungsten, tungsten carbide and molybdenum, according to the company's website.

There are 500 employees at the Towanda facility, the spokesman said.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: 5 people injured in explosion at Towanda Global Tungsten & Powders factory

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Bradford County, PA
Accidents
City
Sayre, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Towanda, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Towanda, PA
City
Ulster Township, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tungsten#Accident
WETM 18 News

Welfare check leads to drug arrest in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation. According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out […]
BIG FLATS, NY
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

455
Followers
163
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy