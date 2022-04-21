ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meri Brown Embraces Self Discovery Journey As She Comes To Terms With Estranged Kody Romance

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgWH4_0fGBWobJ00

Meri Brown is coming into her own following the downfall of her marriage to Kody Brown.

As the reality star's crumbling relationship has been documented and judged by the world, she's been making a clear effort to work on herself and do what makes her happy.

Bringing her 743K Instagram followers along with her on her self awareness journey, Meri took to her Instagram Story to offer advice to anyone else who is also working on themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHJec_0fGBWobJ00

"Make a habit of not holding someone's past against them," her first post shared to her Story read on Thursday, April 21. "When someone works hard to grow and change into a better person, allow them to show up as that person."

The mother-of-one — who shares daughter Mariah with the family patriarch — also preached about not letting fear stop one from living life. "Fear does not stop death," the post read, "It stops life."

Meri then emphasized that one should ignore bystanders in life who comment on others' journeys to discovering themselves, with a post that read: "He who jumps into the void owes no explanation to those who stand and watch."

Article continues below advertisement

Meri's inspiring messages come as she's been coming to terms with her and Kody's relationship status, with her recently hinting that she's being "tested" in life. While she didn't address exactly what she meant when she shared a post that read: "Sometimes we're tested. Not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths," it's safe to assume it has something to do with her reality star husband, given that their relationship has certainly been put through the wringer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3yyP_0fGBWobJ00

From her 2015 catfishing scandal to Kody admitting on television that he no longer has a desire to romantically pursue his first wife, Meri and Kody's relationship has certainly been tested. But it's not only their relationship that has been affected by their lack of a connection.

The 51-year-old confessed to fellow wife Robyn Brown that she doesn't know where she fits in with their nontraditional family given the loveless marriage she has with Kody. "Am I a sister-wife when I don't have a husband? I have a husband, technically, but do I? ... It's weird. This isn't the family that I signed up for," Meri maintained.

Meri and Kody tied the knot 1990, but later divorced in 2014 so the father-of-many could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage.

Comments / 43

Slissy777
2d ago

Blah, blah, blah. Meri been self discovering for years now. Not that, is a bad thing,but she keeps holding on to the person she needs to "Discover" that is no good for her and move on. Tired of seeing her placing herself like some homeless dog begging for a bite of food. Get it through your head Meri! Kody is never gonna feed you! He only and always going to give his kibbles and bits to Only Sobbin Robyn.

Reply
26
Sylvia Baker
2d ago

she really needs a brick to fall on her head. how many ways can he say he don't want you anymore. take the message and run.

Reply(4)
51
Corinne Kruse Grasee
2d ago

Mary…. Blah Blah Blah. So does TLC hire you to keep posting cryptic messages to your fans. Kody only wants one wife.. Robin.

Reply
21
