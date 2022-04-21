VIDEO: Giants Brandon Belt Celebrates 34th Birthday With His Fourth Homer of the Season
New York Giants first baseman Brandon Belt got a great 34th birthday gift with his fourth homer of the year in the Giants 5-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt belted one to deep right field for the best 34th birthday gift in baseball: a homer.
The homer would be Belt's fourth of the season complete with a 5-2 win over the Mets as the cherry on top of the cake.
In a postgame interview, Belt said he usually sucks in April and remembered getting demoted on one birthday during his rookie season in 2011.
Belt's ball reached the upper deck off of New York Mets right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt's cutter.
As Belt returned to the dugout, his team sang a couple lines of Happy Birthday as he was met with high fives.
Related MLB Stories on Fastball:
- SHOHEI OHTANI PITCHES NEAR-PERFECT GAME: Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani pitched a near-perfect game in the Angels' 6-0 win over Houston on Wednesday after losing five of his six career starts to the Astros. CLICK HERE.
- KYLE FREELAND AGREES TO $64.5 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION: The 28-year-old Denver native is living his dream playing in his hometown for at least another five years into the 2026 season. The deal was announced just before the Rockies' game versus the Phillies on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- CHICAGO CUBS STARTING LINEUP: Take a look at the Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for game three of the series on April 20 versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. CT. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0