New York City, NY

VIDEO: Giants Brandon Belt Celebrates 34th Birthday With His Fourth Homer of the Season

By Haley Jordan
 2 days ago

New York Giants first baseman Brandon Belt got a great 34th birthday gift with his fourth homer of the year in the Giants 5-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt belted one to deep right field for the best 34th birthday gift in baseball: a homer.

The homer would be Belt's fourth of the season complete with a 5-2 win over the Mets as the cherry on top of the cake.

In a postgame interview, Belt said he usually sucks in April and remembered getting demoted on one birthday during his rookie season in 2011.

Belt's ball reached the upper deck off of New York Mets right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt's cutter.

As Belt returned to the dugout, his team sang a couple lines of Happy Birthday as he was met with high fives.

