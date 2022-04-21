ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

3.4+Mil Birds Have Avian Flu In PA: USDA

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Chickens (Gallus domesticus) inside a large chicken coop. Photo Credit: Flickr/USDA

Three commercial chicken farms in central Pennsylvania have confirmed avian flu in their birds totaling over 3,450,100 within the state, according to an updated release from the US Department of Agriculture.

The infected birds are all egg-laying chickens and all three farms are located in Lancaster County, according to the release.

The first confirmed case of avian flu in Lancaster County was at a Kreider Farms facility in East Donegal Township, and the farm destroyed nearly 1.5 million chickens in response to the diagnosis, according to Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

The exact location of the other two farmers has not been released to the public, but as of Wednesday, it is confirmed that 1.1 million birds are affected at one facility, and nearly 880,000 are affected at another, according to the USDA website.

All three locations have been quarantined as well as more than 100 poultry farms within a six-mile radius, according to the USDA.

The infections were found during regular testing, officials say. Humans are not at risk of getting the disease through their food as long as all poultry and eggs consumed are properly cooked.

The full name of the flu— Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza— denotes the infectious nature of the flu that is often deadly for domestic birds such as chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl, and turkeys, according to the USDA’s website.

If your birds show a lack of energy and appetite, and you suspect they are infected call the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Service at 717-772-2852 any time 24/7.

