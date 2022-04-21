Stephen King horrifies with microwave salmon recipe: ‘His scariest work yet’

Is this “Salmon’s Lot”?

Stephen King sent shudders across social media after sharing a “horrifying” recipe for microwaved salmon that Twitter users have dubbed his “scariest work yet.” His tutorial on cooking the culinary horror show currently boasts thousands of views on Twitter.

“Dinner: get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big,” the 74-year-old “The Shining” author wrote to his 6.6 million Twitter followers.

“Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels,” King continued. “Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad.”

Needless to say, the “Carrie” scribe’s cooking instructions elicited much misery from social media gourmands, who were appalled that someone would put fresh fish in the food zapper.

“This is an excellent horror story, well done sir,” quipped one aghast commenter , while another Twitter wit deemed the unconventional “King Salmon” recipe the scream merchant’s “scariest work yet.”

“Not even a pinch of salt! You really are a brilliant horror writer,” said another.

“You became one of the most successful writers in history and now you’re reaping the benefits,” snarked one detractor. “Microwaved fish. This bums me out.”

Another disillusioned foodie offered , “I live in Western Maine. Please let me come over and cook you a proper f–king meal. Jesus Christ.”

Stephen King left some followers in misery after he posted a salmon recipe to social media. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Many commenters claimed that the stench would be the worst part of Salem’s lox .

“The smell of microwaved fish is more horrifying than anything you have penned & I say this as an admirer who can barely watch a trailer or see a book jacket with your name on it without getting next level scared,” wrote one naysayer .

Meanwhile, other Twitter epicures offered superior salmon recipes for King to try instead, with one sharing how to sear a fish’s skin in a pan for maximum crispiness.

Even celebrity chef Jose Andres weighed in, writing : “This is a horror movie! Eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry…but 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone!”

This is a horror movie!🥴eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry…..but 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone!😂😂do 1 minute at the time if you use microwave, in and out in and out….and undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm! https://t.co/AUOYFJFTh9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 20, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, the kitchen whiz said if home cooks must use the microwave, it’s best to zap the fish for one minute at a time, adding that the more “undercooked” it is, the better.

“Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm!” Andres added.

