Durham, NC

Black Restaurant Week is back

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The event, which aims to support Black-owned businesses in the community, starts Friday, April 22, and runs through Sunday, May 1. The week was founded by friends Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Black Restaurant...

www.wral.com

Comments / 16

Donna Parnell
1d ago

yeah they will be saying we are racist and then they start protesting then half of them will start breaking in businesses and start sealing.lets see how many haters I get🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
4
Metal Head
2d ago

what about white restaurant week? oh, that's right. That would be racist!

Reply(1)
12
Grittybooger?
2d ago

I'm black. and you are so right. embarrassing .they themselves are racist!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
5
#Food Drink#Black Restaurant Week
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

