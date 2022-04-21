ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

PVCC announces selection of new president

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Piedmont Virginia Community College has selected its next president. According to a release, Dr. Jean Runyon will be the community college’s sixth president. She will be succeeding Dr. Frank Friedman,...

