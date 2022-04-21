ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEJmy_0fGBU2aE00

Sanders will be one of 8-9 Bearcats drafted next weekend.

CINCINNATI — Myjai Sanders could surprise some people during next week's NFL Draft, at least that's what PFF NFL Insider Doug Kyed believes. The site put Sanders on their list of 17 prospects that could go off the board earlier than expected.

"Sanders is an undersized edge at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, but he’s a scout’s favorite," Kyed wrote . "He earned an 87.3 pass-rushing grade with 62 pressures, including five sacks, three quarterback hits and 54 hurries, in 2021. He registered 10 pressures against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. One source projects him for the third round."

Sander just completed a visit to Tennessee , where the Titans hold the 90th pick (third round) in the draft. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is good friends with Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and was keeping a close eye on Sanders at the 2022 UC Pro Day. The pass rushing menace is the consensus 69th-ranked prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and the 13th-ranked edge rusher. Yet, PFF has him at No. 119 on their big board.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore

Report: Myjai Sanders Visits Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Five Bearcats Selected in Latest Three-Round Mock Draft

Seven Bearcats Scheduled to Workout at Cincinnati Bengals Local Showcase

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star RB Visits Cincinnati, Basketball Team Offers Georgia Guard

Desmond Ridder Comparing Himself to Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill in NFL Meetings

Former Bearcats Punter James Smith Signs With CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Report: Detroit Mercy Transfer Guard Antoine Davis Visiting Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Getting Plenty of First Round Buzz Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Old Dominion Transfer Kalu Ezikpe Committing to Cincinnati

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Bearcats Highest-Ranked Group of Five School in ESPN FPI

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2024 Tight End; Wes Miller Targets Two 2024 Talents

Report: Over 10 NFL Teams Grade Desmond Ridder as a First-Round Talent

Four Bearcats Selected in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft, Including Ahmad Gardner in the Top-Three

Indiana Transfer Guard Rob Phinisee Places Cincinnati in Top-Two Choices

Cincinnati Offers Five-Star 2024 Center Somtochukwu Cyril

Luke Fickell: 'You Can't Leave a Legacy in a Few Years'

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Peter King: Desmond Ridder 'Likely' a First-Round Pick

Four-Star 2023 Guard Rayvon Griffith Places Cincinnati in Top-Five Schools

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Watch: Luke Fickell and Gino Guidugli Give their Thoughts on 2022 UC Spring Game

National Analyst Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He Might Be the Biggest Slam Dunk' in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Davis
Person
Wes Miller
PennLive.com

Steelers blowing smoke about drafting a quarterback in 2022

The number of NFL draft gurus linking the Steelers to one of the top arms in the April 28 draft is legion. It’s all a bit too obvious. In fact, it smells like a smokescreen. The Steelers just don’t telegraph their first-round draft preferences like this. Pittsburgh’s pro football team operates more like the Corleone family from “The Godfather” in this respect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' veteran pass rusher announces his retirement from NFL

Cameron Malveaux, who went from the Eagles’ practice squad to the defensive end rotation last December, announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday. Malveaux was a surprise late-season contributor after spending 11 weeks on the practice squad. When Ryan Kerrigan went on the COVID list before the Giants game, the Eagles activated Malveaux, who played a career-high 34 snaps and had two pressures in the Eagles’ win at the Meadowlands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Titans#American Football#Nfl Draft#Pff
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
fantasypros.com

Matthew Freedman’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft (1 Week Away)

We are only a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, so I’m updating my mock. Here are my previous mocks. Over the past three years, I’m the No. 3 mocker in the FantasyPros Accuracy Contest. (I’ve manually gone through and added up all the points earned, as I have nothing better to do with my time.) Obsessing about Round 1 is what I do.
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
935
Followers
708
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy