Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sanders will be one of 8-9 Bearcats drafted next weekend.

CINCINNATI — Myjai Sanders could surprise some people during next week's NFL Draft, at least that's what PFF NFL Insider Doug Kyed believes. The site put Sanders on their list of 17 prospects that could go off the board earlier than expected.

"Sanders is an undersized edge at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, but he’s a scout’s favorite," Kyed wrote . "He earned an 87.3 pass-rushing grade with 62 pressures, including five sacks, three quarterback hits and 54 hurries, in 2021. He registered 10 pressures against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. One source projects him for the third round."

Sander just completed a visit to Tennessee , where the Titans hold the 90th pick (third round) in the draft. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is good friends with Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and was keeping a close eye on Sanders at the 2022 UC Pro Day. The pass rushing menace is the consensus 69th-ranked prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and the 13th-ranked edge rusher. Yet, PFF has him at No. 119 on their big board.

