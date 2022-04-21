ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What is the Commons privileges committee and how powerful is it?

By Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGDjz_0fGBTlzL00
The Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (a commitee member) responds to Boris Johnson in the Commons in January Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Boris Johnson faces a fresh investigation over Partygate – this time over whether he misled MPs by repeatedly denying Covid laws were broken in Downing Street.

What is the privileges committee?

The special body known as the committee of privileges looks into allegations that an MP has committed contempt of parliament.

Misleading the Commons, as opposition parties have alleged Johnson has done , comes under this category.

While the committee has conducted numerous investigations before, the sitting prime minister has never previously been referred to it for scrutiny.

Who sits on it?

A cross-party group of seven MPs make up the committee. They are the exact same members as sit on the standards committee, given the two used to be combined until 2010.

But unlike the standards committee, the privileges committee does not have any extra lay members – independent people who are not politicians – appointed to sit on it.

There is an in-built government majority, with the four Conservative MPs consisting of Alberto Costa, Bernard Jenkin, Andy Carter and Laura Farris. Labour has two spots, held by Yvonne Fovargue and Chris Bryant, while the Scottish National party has one, Allan Dorans.

It is one of only two committees that House of Commons rules dictate must have a Labour chair, currently occupied by Bryant. However, Bryant was a vocal critic of the government and Johnson over Partygate so has recused himself from the impending investigation. Jenkin, as the acting vice-chair, is expected to take his place.

How will its investigation work?

The motion that set up the investigation said committee members “shall not begin substantive consideration of the matter until the inquiries currently being conducted by the Metropolitan police have been concluded”.

So while the committee may meet fairly soon to rubber stamp that they will act in accordance with the motion being passed, it will have relatively little to do until Scotland Yard’s inquiry, known as Operation Hillman, is completed.

That is at least some weeks away, given the Met has said it will not provide any further updates until after the local elections on 5 May. The police investigation may well drag on longer, and MPs may also want to wait for the final report about the Whitehall investigation run by Sue Gray to be released.

But the committee will look into something quite different from the other two investigations. It is not intended to examine the extent of law-breaking but whether Johnson deliberately misled parliament. Doing so is a cardinal offence, given the ministerial code that bears the prime minister’s signature states clearly that ministers who do so are expected to offer their resignation.

The committee will have wide-ranging powers to call for papers and other evidential documents – such as photographs, which could prove particularly damning for Johnson – and summon witnesses.

The difficulty they will face, though, is that it may prove tricky to prove without equivocation that Johnson knowingly misled parliament about his knowledge of law-breaking.

What would happen next?

After all the work has been completed, the committee can recommend a sanction – including suspension or expulsion of an MP from parliament. Crucially, whatever sanction is recommended would need the approval of the Commons.

So some allies of Johnson still believe he would have a chance of surviving. Though others argue that voting down the recommendations of a cross-party committee tasked with looking through all the evidence would be politically impossible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tories face heavy local election losses over Partygate, PM told

Boris Johnson has been told public fury at lockdown-breaking Downing Street parties will result in the Conservatives suffering substantial losses at next month’s local elections, with the possibility that the prime minister may receive further police fines ahead of polling day. Steve Baker, a prominent backbench Tory MP, said...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Brexit: Boris Johnson not ruling out law to override protocol

The prime minister has not ruled out a new law which would give UK ministers powers to override the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Financial Times reported that draft legislation could be published in May. The protocol is the Brexit deal that prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Jenkin
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Boris Johnson
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Privileges#Uk#Tory#Uk Parliament#Covid#Conservative#Labour#House Of Commons
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’

Russia has reportedly lost another colonel in its troubled invasion of Ukraine.Reports in Russian media say Mikhail Nagamov, 41, was killed during fighting in Ukraine on 13 April.He was said to have been leader of an engineers, or sapper, regiment from the town of Rostov in the Yaroslavl region, around 130 miles northeast of Moscow. Several reports cited a post by a page on Russian social media platform VK called Suslonger city administration. Suslonger is a small town some 400 miles east of Moscow.The post said “fellow villager” Nagamov attended the local secondary school, finishing in 1997.Almost all comments...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

246K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy