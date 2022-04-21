What is the Commons privileges committee and how powerful is it?

The Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (a commitee member) responds to Boris Johnson in the Commons in January Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Boris Johnson faces a fresh investigation over Partygate – this time over whether he misled MPs by repeatedly denying Covid laws were broken in Downing Street.

What is the privileges committee?

The special body known as the committee of privileges looks into allegations that an MP has committed contempt of parliament.

Misleading the Commons, as opposition parties have alleged Johnson has done , comes under this category.

While the committee has conducted numerous investigations before, the sitting prime minister has never previously been referred to it for scrutiny.

Who sits on it?

A cross-party group of seven MPs make up the committee. They are the exact same members as sit on the standards committee, given the two used to be combined until 2010.

But unlike the standards committee, the privileges committee does not have any extra lay members – independent people who are not politicians – appointed to sit on it.

There is an in-built government majority, with the four Conservative MPs consisting of Alberto Costa, Bernard Jenkin, Andy Carter and Laura Farris. Labour has two spots, held by Yvonne Fovargue and Chris Bryant, while the Scottish National party has one, Allan Dorans.

It is one of only two committees that House of Commons rules dictate must have a Labour chair, currently occupied by Bryant. However, Bryant was a vocal critic of the government and Johnson over Partygate so has recused himself from the impending investigation. Jenkin, as the acting vice-chair, is expected to take his place.

How will its investigation work?

The motion that set up the investigation said committee members “shall not begin substantive consideration of the matter until the inquiries currently being conducted by the Metropolitan police have been concluded”.

So while the committee may meet fairly soon to rubber stamp that they will act in accordance with the motion being passed, it will have relatively little to do until Scotland Yard’s inquiry, known as Operation Hillman, is completed.

That is at least some weeks away, given the Met has said it will not provide any further updates until after the local elections on 5 May. The police investigation may well drag on longer, and MPs may also want to wait for the final report about the Whitehall investigation run by Sue Gray to be released.

But the committee will look into something quite different from the other two investigations. It is not intended to examine the extent of law-breaking but whether Johnson deliberately misled parliament. Doing so is a cardinal offence, given the ministerial code that bears the prime minister’s signature states clearly that ministers who do so are expected to offer their resignation.

The committee will have wide-ranging powers to call for papers and other evidential documents – such as photographs, which could prove particularly damning for Johnson – and summon witnesses.

The difficulty they will face, though, is that it may prove tricky to prove without equivocation that Johnson knowingly misled parliament about his knowledge of law-breaking.

What would happen next?

After all the work has been completed, the committee can recommend a sanction – including suspension or expulsion of an MP from parliament. Crucially, whatever sanction is recommended would need the approval of the Commons.

So some allies of Johnson still believe he would have a chance of surviving. Though others argue that voting down the recommendations of a cross-party committee tasked with looking through all the evidence would be politically impossible.