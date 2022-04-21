ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa cop can’t recall shooting that killed sergeant

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A Tulsa police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed a police sergeant told jurors Thursday that he does not remember the events of that night, including what led to the gunfire.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan testified in the murder trial of David Anthony Ware.

Zarkeshan said he has not seen video of the June 2020 shooting that killed Sgt. Craig Johnson because he doesn’t want to see himself or his friend being shot.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams has said that Ware feared for his life because the officers beat, kicked, pepper sprayed and shot him with a stun gun after a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say Ware escalated the situation by refusing to obey the officers’ commands.

