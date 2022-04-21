ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

6 Refillable Lipsticks to Shop for Earth Day & Beyond

By Latifah Muhammad
 2 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You might not realize it, but the beauty industry has a huge impact on the planet. Single-use packaging produces billions of units in waste every year, and toxic ingredients such as parabens and sulfates aren’t just harmful to the body, they’re bad for the environment.

In an effort to be more eco-friendly, brands are leaning into non-toxic ingredients, recyclable packaging and in some cases, refillable products. Although refillable makeup hasn’t become the norm, companies are beginning to incorporate more of them in the lineup.

If you have been looking for another way to make life more sustainable and eco-friendly, your makeup collection is a great place to start. And with Earth Day on Friday (April 22), the timing couldn’t be better. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a list of refillable lipsticks that you can buy online.

Rose Inc. Refillable Hydrating Satin Lipstick

Rose Inc’s Refillable Hydrating Satin Lipstick delivers lasting, weightless color and hydration. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and comes in 10 different shades including warm pink, golden brown and blush.

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Matte Lipstick

Wedding season is right around the corner! Charlotte Tilbury’s Look of Love lipstick is one of many refillable products from the brand. The matte lipstick is available in four rose-bud inspired hues including the “ Wedding Belles ” shade pictured above.

Hickey Long Lasting Refillable Lipstick

Organic, gluten free, eco-friendly, cruelty free, long-lasting lipstick for less than $30. What more can you ask for? Hickey Long Lasting Refillable Lipstick offers luxurious color created to glide on smoothly. The lipstick above comes in nude, hot pink and a vibrant red.

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick Set

Love Fenty Beauty? Try out a sustainable product from the mega-brand like the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick . It features a lineup of high-pigment, low-maintenance reds and neutrals curated by Rihanna.

Hourglass Confessions Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

The Confessions Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick from Hourglass is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and delivers creamy, saturated long-wear, smudge-free color with a satin finish. Find additional lipstick shades here .

Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick

Rouge Dior has earned a 4 out of 5-star customer rating on the Dior website. The luxurious, refillable lipstick comes in dozens of shades and in four couture finishes: satin, matte, metallic and new velvet.

