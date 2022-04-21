ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Steve Austin Shares Wild Fact From His Beer Truck Stunt on WWE Raw in 1999

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Austin had plenty of iconic moments during WWE's Attitude Era, but few come close to when he drove a beer truck through the Monday Night Raw entrance stage in 1999 and sprayed The Rock, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon with gallons of beer from a fire hose. During a recent...

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

Raymond Weedman
1d ago

I thought of it as being really funny in a laughing view and it is still to this day really funny, I enjoyed it immensely.

Reply
5
Related
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
Wrestling World

New developments on Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, won the sensational match that decreed him to be the new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both world champion belts of both rosters, which was precisely the top name of the blue show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names The Most Painful Injury Of His Hardcore Career

During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories of his career. The Hardcore Legend is well known for taking some huge bumps throughout his career, which led to him suffering many serious injuries. He recalled the five most painful that he dealt with, starting with him losing his ear.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Shane Mcmahon
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Wwe Raw#Wrestlemania#Combat#Attitude Era
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You." Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Raw: Rhea Ripley completed her turn heel

Shortly after being interviewed backstage, Rhea Ripley says she doesn't owe anyone an explanation and walks away angrily as we see purple lights projected on the ceiling. The challenge continues between Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville sat in the center of the ring, telling us that the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Asked Triple H To Stop Using His Finisher

Every wrestler knows that a great finishing move can take them to the next level, and there’s no denying that Triple H’s Pedigree is one of the most recognizable finishers of all time. However, there was once a time when Triple H used a cutter for a finisher instead of the Pedigree.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Ricky Steamboat has major personal problems

One of the most technical athletes in past WWE history is definitely Ricky Steamboat, also called The Dragon by fans and the company, for his movements are very similar to the famous fire-breathing monster from mythology. During his career in the rings of the WCW and the then WWF, Ricky...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy