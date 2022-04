England captaincy favourite Ben Stokes has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury, bowling in the nets at Durham during his latest training session.Stokes, who is widely tipped to succeed Joe Root as Test skipper, had scans after returning from last month’s tour of the West Indies with a painful left knee and has been targeting a return to county action next month to tune up for the start of the international campaign on June 2.The 30-year-old reported back for net practice at Emirates Riverside on Tuesday and has spent the last four days batting outdoors. Overseen by coach...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO